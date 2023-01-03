Crews battle Beaver County fire

Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa.

A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned.

No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 4 a.m.

TRENDING NOW:

Brackenridge police chief killed, another officer injured in shooting; sources say suspect dead Buffalo Bills game postponed after safety Damar Hamlin collapses, receives CPR on field ‘He made the ultimate sacrifice’: Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire killed in shooting VIDEO: Pennsylvania will have 2nd highest gas tax in United States after most recent increase DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts