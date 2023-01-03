Crews battle Beaver County fire
Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning.
The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa.
A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned.
No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher.
Firefighters cleared the scene around 4 a.m.
