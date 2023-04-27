Crews battle house fire in Braddock

Crews are battling a fire in Braddock this morning.

The fire started in a vacant house, then spread to an occupied house next door, officials told Channel 11.

The call came in around 6:30 a.m. from the 200 block of May Way.

No injuries have been reported.

The county fire marshal is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as information becomes available.

