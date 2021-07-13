Crews battle growing Northern California wildfire
A fire that began Sunday in California's Sierra Nevada region south of Yosemite National Park has grown to nearly 15 square miles, but containment has increased to 15%. (July 13)
Lightning sparked two wildfires that have burned nearly 90,000 acres in Northern California.
Fire officials said on Monday, July 12, that the Beckwourth Complex Fire that has burned 89,748 acres (about 140 square miles) in northern California was now 23 percent contained.On Monday, an evacuation order was lifted for residents in Washoe County, Nevada.Plumas National Forest warned drivers of possible spot fires along Highway 395 that could lead to road closures.This video released by Yuba City Firefighters on July 11 shows dark smoke and orange flames filling up the sky. Credit: Yuba City Firefighters via Storyful
The arrest of a failed Haitian businessman living in Florida who authorities say was a key player in the killing of Haiti’s president deepened the mystery Monday into an already convoluted plot surrounding the assassination.
Since 1992, there were 18 occasions when a Southeast Asian athlete stood proudly on the top podium at the Olympics. Do you know all of them?
Russia's army sent firefighting planes on Tuesday to battle huge wildfires that have blanketed Siberian towns in thick smoke as residents complain of being suffocated in a region known for its frozen tundra that is now sweltering under a heatwave. With flames tearing across some 800,000 hectares of Russian forest, the hardest-hit region of Yakutia in the north has been in a state of emergency for weeks as climate scientists sound the alarm about the potential long-term impact. Fires in Russia's central Chelyabinsk region, meanwhile, last week killed one man and destroyed dozens of village homes.
The bug — which officials say could have been detrimental to the nation’s agriculture industry — was found alive.
Airport officials facing jet fuel shortages are concerned they’ll have to wave off planes and helicopters that drop fire retardants during what could be a ferocious wildfire season, potentially endangering surrounding communities. The worry is that multiple bases go dry simultaneously during what is shaping up to be a very busy wildfire season in the U.S. West. “We haven’t run into that before,” said Jessica Gardetto, a National Interagency Fire Center spokeswoman in Boise, Idaho, and a former wildland firefighter.
The California Department of Public Health said on Monday that K-12 students who refuse to wear masks must be kept off campus, but then quickly reversed itself in the face of a backlash. The revised guidelines leave it up to local districts to decide how to enforce the state’s universal mask mandate. The move comes […]
CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...
Firefighters working in searing heat struggled to contain the largest wildfire in California this year while state power operators urged people to conserve energy after a huge wildfire in neighboring Oregon disrupted the flow of electricity from three major transmission lines. A large swath of the West baked during the weekend in triple-digit temperatures that were expected to continue into the start of the work week. The California Independent System Operator that manages the state’s power grid issued a five-hour ”flex alert” starting at 4 p.m. Monday and asked consumers to “conserve as much electricity as possible" to avoid any outages.
A man from Maplewood, Minn., has been charged with attempted kidnapping after allegedly chasing children and grabbing them last week. What you need to know: The attempted kidnapping allegedly occurred on Agate Street in St. Paul at around 3:20 p.m. on July 9. The suspect, identified as Sun Oo, 31, is accused of targeting three children aged 6, 9 and 11.
"Whatever the government of the day is, provided it adheres to certain international norms, the UK government will engage with it," he was quoted as saying in the newspaper https://bit.ly/3r4LR6U. However, Wallace warned that Britain will review any relationship "if they behave in a way that is seriously against human rights". The Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001, have been fighting for 20 years to topple the Western-backed government in Kabul.
Wildfires raged virtually unchecked across the West as an unrelenting heat wave and historic drought turned a wide swath of the U.S. into tinder.
Most people who perished in last month’s record-smashing heat wave in Oregon’s most populous county were white, male, older and socially isolated, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday in Portland. Initial tallies show that heat was likely the cause of death for 71 residents of Multnomah County, home to Oregon’s largest city. The heat has been officially confirmed as the cause of death in 54 of those people.
Officials said the smoke could worsen in the Treasure Valley on Monday evening and Tuesday.
The Beckwourth Complex Fire, fueled by a Western heat wave, crossed into Nevada and was 8 percent contained.
This cycle occurs every 18.6 years, but some years it’s stronger than others.
For a second week in a row, severe weather sparked flash flood warnings and even a tornado warning as storms drenched parts of the Tri-State area on Monday night.