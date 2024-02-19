Crews battle house fire in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Vienna on Sunday night.

At 7:44 p.m., Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that fire was showing from all sides of a home in the 9000 block of Meadowmere Dr.

‘Heavy fire’ breaks out in Montgomery County, 7 displaced

Units were working to bring the fire under control.

There were no reported firefighter or civilian injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.