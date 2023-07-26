At least 1 person hurt in house fire in Shaler Township

Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire in Shaler Township.

According to Allegheny County 911, units were called to the 1600 block of Burchfield Road at 9:03 p.m.

A viewer photo sent to Channel 11 shows flames at the intersection of Burchfield Road and Ponderosa Drive.

Our crew at the scene saw smoke filling the sky from a two-story house.

Dispatch said one person was taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the blaze.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

