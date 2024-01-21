Crews battle Lebanon County fire

NORTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire occurred in Lebanon County during the early morning hours on Sunday just after 1:30 a.m.

An abc27 photographer was at the scene, saying that the home was still standing but appeared to be partially gutted with heavy damage in the area of the garage at a home in the first block of Patton Road.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Severe Weather Alerts

Multiple fire crews were fighting the fire for hours and had to pump in water due to the lack of hydrants in the immediate area.

There is no word on how many people have been affected at this time. A Penn State Life Lion Helicopter was seen leaving the area. abc27 has been told that the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating.

Neighbors have taken in at least two pets that firefighters have found at the home.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.