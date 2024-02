(WHTM) — Crews are on the scene of a fire in Perry County on Saturday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, there is an active structure fire in Carrol Township, Perry County.

An abc27 News photographer is on the way to the scene at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

