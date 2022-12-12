Crews battle residential fire in Pittsburgh

Firefighters are battling a residential fire in the city’s Lawrenceville neighborhood.

Crews were called to the 5400 block of Carnegie Street around 8:35 a.m.

The two affected structures were unoccupied, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

🚨@PghFireFighters are fighting a residential structure fire in the 5400 block of Carnegie Street in Lawrenceville. Please avoid the area. This is an active emergency scene.🚨 @PghPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/9ayv5MzV9t — Pittsburgh Fire Fighters (@PghFireFighters) December 12, 2022

An official told Channel 11 a contractor entering one of the structures to work smelled smoke.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer showed firefighters working on a roof, which appeared to be damaged by fire.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as information becomes available.

