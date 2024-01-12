Crews battle structure fire in downtown Blissfield Thursday; apartment, restaurant impacted

BLISSFIELD — For more than three hours Thursday afternoon and into the early evening hours, firefighters attacked, reacted and contained a structure fire that began in an apartment building from spreading to nearby buildings close to the downtown Blissfield business district.

Blissfield Township Fire Department was dispatched at 3:44 p.m. Thursday for a possible structure fire near downtown Blissfield, chief Dale Fruchey said a little after 7 p.m. Thursday when the scene of the fire was contained, and crews were packing up to head home.

Upon arrival, he said, crews found heavy smoke and the origin of the fire within a second story apartment building above Lisa’s Brunch Box, a locally owned and family-style restaurant at 107 W. Adrian St., along the U.S. 223 corridor through Blissfield.

Firefighting crews watch on and assess the scene of a structure fire Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, near the downtown Blissfield business district. Blissfield fire chief Dale Fruchey said a second story apartment building received smoke and water damage from the fire. Water damage also occurred at the restaurant Lisa's Brunch Box.

“When we arrived on scene, we had heavy smoke showing. We had some guys enter the building and found the fire up in the upstairs. There’s an apartment complex up above Lisa’s Brunch Box. We found heavy fire up in the roof,” Fruchey said.

It is undetermined what the cause of the fire was, Fruchey said. It will continue to be investigated. There were people living in the apartment, but they were not present during the time of the fire call.

“Nobody was home at the time, so everybody is out,” Fruchey said. “Nobody got hurt and all the firefighters are good and safe.”

Firefighters utilizing the Blissfield Township Fire Department's ladder truck attempt to contain a structure fire Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, near the downtown Blissfield business district. An apartment building was damaged with smoke and water from the fire, as was Blissfield restaurant Lisa's Brunch Box.

To get a handle on the fire, U.S. 223 was blocked to traffic for those three hours and longer. Streets surrounding downtown Blissfield also were blocked to traffic as firefighters set up a perimeter around the downtown building, which is nestled between the Blissfield Antique Mall at the corner of 223 and South Lane Street and Decades Antiques and Collectibles, 109 W. Adrian St.

Madison Township, Palmyra Township and Deerfield Township fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene. Bedford Township provided advanced life support services as needed and was on stand-by out of the Blissfield fire station.

Two buildings to the east of Lisa’s Brunch Box, associated with the Blissfield Antique Mall, were entered by fire crews and were ventilated after both structures began to fill with smoke. The apartment building atop Lisa’s Brunch Box and the antique mall buildings are part of the same complex. Fruchey referred to the buildings as being intertwined with one another. A building to the west of Lisa’s Brunch Box had its power shut off as the power is combined between the two locations, Fruchey said.

Firefighters are pictured Thursday evening, Jan. 11, 2024, entering a smoke-filled building near the downtown Blissfield business district as crews from Blissfield, Madison, Deerfield and Palmyra townships responded to a structure fire.

“We’re dealing with these old buildings downtown and there’s a lot of construction that has been done in them through the years,” Fruchey said. “We wanted to be upfront and fast to make sure (the fire) didn’t travel. It’s hard to say how fast it would have gone through these buildings and we were trying to get ahead of it.”

The Blissfield Police Department and chief Dale Greenleaf helped out a lot, Fruchey said, especially when it came to shutting down U.S. 223. The Michigan State Police assisted at the scene and the Lenawee County Road Commission also provided insight when shutting down 223, a main thoroughfare through the village of Blissfield.

Traffic was rerouted all the way back to Silberhorn Highway to the east of Blissfield and to Monroe Street just down the road and west of the fire scene. For some motorists, especially semi-truck drivers, they remained parked along U.S. 223 waiting for the eventual clearing of the scene.

The Blissfield Township Fire Department's ladder truck is pictured on the scene of a structure fire near the downtown Blissfield business district Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. The fire department was dispatched to the call at 3:44 p.m. and had to block off traffic along U.S. 223 through Blissfield for more than three hours.

Fruchey said the apartment building will not be habitable for some time because of the smoke and water damage. The same could be said for Lisa’s Brunch Box, which is generally open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Fridays, it is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Lisa’s Brunch Box has heavy water damage right now,” Fruchey said.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

The restaurant is owned and operated by Lisa Klemm and is described as a “cozy little place” that is known for its “great food, service, prices and atmosphere,” according to lisasbruchbox.com. It opened July 26, 2018. The restaurant has earned several community awards as part of the Best of Lenawee promotion, which is put on annually through The Daily Telegram's advertising representatives.

In a social media post, Klemm said the restaurant will be closed “until further notice,” while thanking all who had reached out to her.

Ownership of both the Blissfield Antique Mall and Decades Antiques and Collectibles also said through social media posts their businesses would be closed Friday.

— Contact reporter Brad Heineman at bheineman@lenconnect.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: twitter.com/LenaweeHeineman.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Crews battle structure fire in Blissfield Thursday; restaurant impacted