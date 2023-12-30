Crews battle two alarm fire in Lancaster County
Crews battle two alarm fire in Lancaster County
Crews battle two alarm fire in Lancaster County
2023 will likely be remembered as the "year of the layoff." TechCrunch has comprehensively tracked these layoffs, which have so far seen more than 240,000 jobs lost across the past 12 months alone, a hefty increase over 2022. Cybersecurity is not the worst affected sector — that unfortunate accolade appears to have been claimed by the transportation industry.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
Kids can form parasocial attachments to their favorite characters and YouTubers. Is it ever a problem?
A proper alternative to the over-populated BMW 3 Series, the 128i and 135i were hailed as viable successors to the diminutive two-door 2002 coupe.
Whether your fantasy basketball team is a contender or needs a boost, consider these players targets to acquire or deal away.
Porsche and Audi are recalling charging cables sold for the Taycan and E-Tron
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks. Save up to 30%!
Been meaning to cut the cord and eliminate that cable bill? This genius gadget can do just that — and it's 40% off.
Save 40% on this showstopper, which comes with a slew of awesome features like Fire TV and Alexa.
Mike Williams died in September after he sustained a head injury during an incident at a construction site.
Microsoft's future success depends on its unconventional arrangement with OpenAI.
Anheuser-Busch InBev will be dealing with internal issues as it looks for recovery in 2024.
The super welterweight champion most recently lost to Canelo Alvarez in September.
A new vocalist was finally named 'The Voice,' and coach Niall Horan made history in the process.
Google's defeat in its antitrust battle with Epic Games was a sweeping victory for the Fortnite maker and a significant upset to the business model underpinning the mobile app ecosystem, where platforms host app stores and then take a cut of developer revenues. A San Francisco jury on Monday swiftly returned a verdict in Epic's favor in a matter of hours -- not days or weeks -- finding that Google "willfully acquired or maintained monopoly power by engaging in anticompetitive conduct," as a court filing states. More than likely, Google won't roll out any significant changes to its Google Play Store until the judge makes this final decision as to what, exactly, needs to be done.
The Biden administration is increasingly focused on finding ways to lower drug prices, putting the drug industry in a three-way battle to defend its ecosystem.
Kate Cox recently made the decision to leave her home state of Texas for an abortion. Many are sharing their stories of what that experience is like.
The French sensation flashed in Wednesday night’s loss to the Lakers, posting 30 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, and rallying San Antonio from a big deficit. But it also showed just how far the Spurs have to go.
Nine Cruise managers and executives who worked in commercial operations, legal and policy department have left GM's self-driving vehicle subsidiary following an initial internal analysis of the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The departures were shared with employees via an internal Slack message. Cruise spokesperson Erik Moser confirmed the departures and shared a statement, but declined to comment on whether these employees were fired.
The Game Awards are done and the video game marketing machine is winding down for the year, but this industry never fully stops. This week, we’re taking a look at what The Game Awards could have done better (a few things, it turns out) and breaking down some of the biggest announcements from last week’s show.