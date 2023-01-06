Crews battle Washington County fire

A Washington County home appears heavily damaged after a fire ripped through it Friday afternoon.

Video footage from Chopper 11 shows smoke coming from a home, located at 42 Ramage Ave., Elrama.

A 911 dispatcher said no injuries have been reported so far.

The call came in around 11:30 a.m.

