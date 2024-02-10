Crews battling 2-alarm building fire in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County Fire & EMS said it was dispatched to a 2-alarm fire in the 100 block of South Carroll St. on Saturday afternoon.

At 3:43 p.m., crews said there was smoke showing from three sides when they arrived on the scene. First responders advised people to avoid the area as they worked to put the fire out.

Crews said there was heavy smoke in the area. A 3rd Alarm was requested at 4:43 p.m.

