Crews battle 2-alarm townhouse fire in Baldwin

Crews battled a 2-alarm fire at a townhouse in Baldwin Monday afternoon.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

The fire was reported in the 2500 block of Michael Drive.

The fire was mainly in the back of the home and spread to an adjacent home.

There’s no word on whether anyone was injured in the blaze.

TRENDING NOW:

Juneteenth 2022: What is open, what is closed on the holiday 4 inmates escape from federal prison satellite camp in Virginia, officials say 21-year-old killed in car crash in Greene County VIDEO: Man to be charged with sexual assault after he, woman were shot in Mount Oliver DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts