Crews battling Black Hills wildfires hampered by strong wind

NEMO, S.D. (AP) — High winds Tuesday hampered firefighters battling wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota that have forced the evacuations of more than 400 homes and closed the Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

Three separate wildfires were burning near Rapid City, with the largest near Schroeder Road in the Nemo area. That fire has burned nearly 3 square miles (7.7 square kilometers). Two smaller blazes were burning southwest of Rapid City, near Keystone, leading Mount Rushmore National Memorial to close through at least Wednesday, as well as surrounding roads.

The Schroeder Road fire has not grown considerably since Monday, U.S. Forest Service support services specialist Halley Legge said Tuesday. At least one home has been destroyed, officials said. No injuries have been reported.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who traveled to Rapid City on Monday to oversee the response, said the Schroeder Road fire started on private property. “There have been losses and that is tragic,” she said.

Legge said wind speed is still an issue as about 250 firefighters continue their work.

Gusty northwest winds continued Tuesday across the western South Dakota plains, the National Weather Service in Rapid City tweeted. Winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 55 mph were expected, the weather service said.

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said his family was among those who were evacuated.

“I watched a neighbor’s house go up in flames. So it touches all of us," Thom said at a news conference.

One of the other blazes has burned an estimated 75 acres (30.35 hectares) and the third 20 acres (8.09 hectares).

  • Mount Rushmore closed as South Dakota firefighters battle multiple wildfires

    Two wildfires near Rapid City, South Dakota, forced the closure of Mount Rushmore on Monday, as well as the evacuation of hundreds of residents. The Schroeder Road fire is burning west of Rapid City, and has scorched around 1,000 acres. Roughly 250 firefighters are battling the blaze, which is driven by winds of 50 to 72 mph. Fire officials said two homes and several outbuildings have been destroyed, with 400 residents evacuated. This is a "very active and dangerous scene," the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said in a press release, and people are being asked to stay away from the area. A fire southwest of Rapid City has burned 75 acres, and although this fire prompted the closure of Mount Rushmore, the blaze is not threatening the monument, Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said. Officials said they do not yet know the cause of the fires, and are concerned that due to the high winds, they could quickly spread. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksTexas Gov. Greg Abbott banned mask mandates. Nevertheless, Austin persisted.Biden is nominating his 1st slate of federal judges, including a successor to Merrick Garland

