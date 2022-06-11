Crews battling fire in Braddock

Crews are battling a fire in Braddock.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS units are on the scene for a fire on 7th Street and Cherry Way.

Dispatch said the call for the fire came in at 11:50 a.m.

Allegheny County 911 said no one has been injured in the fire.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

