Crews battling house fire in Churchill

Crews are battling a house fire in Churchill.

Flames are starting to shoot out from the roof again. Crews just put on their sirens to get everyone out for safety. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/k6TRo3YEUS — Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) June 19, 2022

According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS crews responded to the 800 block of Graham Boulevard around 12:40 p.m.

There’s currently no word on any injuries.

