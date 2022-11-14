Crews begin 4th week of searching landfill for missing Georgia toddler

The Chatham County Police Department is starting a fourth week of searching for body of a missing toddler in a landfill.

Quinton Simon, 20 months old, was last seen at his home outside of Savannah on Oct. 5. Police believe the boy is dead and that his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is responsible for his death. So far, no one has been charged.

Crews have been searching a landfill after police said they believe Quinton’s body was put in dumpster and taken to the landfill.

On Monday, the police department said crews would start their fourth week of the massive, painstaking effort, despite the fact that the chances of finding Quinton’s remains are low.

“Most landfill searches do not end in a recovery due to many factors including volume of trash to search and compression of the debris, however we stay focused,” the police department wrote. “Our investigative team continues working diligently to uncover and collect every piece of evidence relevant in this case.”

Police said that at this point, they don’t have an end date for the search.

Police have not said what evidence led them to believe that Quinton is dead and his mother is responsible.

“We remain committed to keeping you updated about our search for Quinton, and we promise we will continue to share important developments as quickly as we can,” police said.