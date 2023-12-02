Crews begin construction of Brighton Park migrant camp

TechCrunch

Apple has released security updates for iPhones, iPads and Macs to patch against two vulnerabilities, which the company says are being actively exploited to hack people. The technology giant rolled out new software updates, iOS and iPadOS 17.1.2, and macOS 14.1.2, following a vulnerability disclosure by security researchers at Google's Threat Analysis Group, which investigates government-backed cyberattacks. In the updates rolled out Thursday, Apple said it fixed two vulnerabilities in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari and other apps.