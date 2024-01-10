Crews to begin installation of raised crosswalk at major intersection in Orange County

Drivers in Orlando may see Florida Department of Transportation crews doing road work this week along Semoran Boulevard.

Crews will begin installing a raised crosswalk at the Curry Ford Road intersection.

The goal is to make both pedestrians and drivers safer.

The work will require lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The entire project is set to wrap up by the end of February.

