Crews begin to surround 'tagged towers' with fencing in downtown L.A.

Los Angeles city officials have had enough of the apparent free-for-all surrounding the abandoned downtown development dubbed the "tagged towers," as the crews began to clean up the site Friday in order to build a fence around the perimeter. The clean-up was approved by the city council on Tuesday when a Saturday deadline was imposed on the site's developer, China Oceanwide, to either put a fence around the development or clean up the graffiti littering the skyscrapers' sides. The city took matters into its own hands Friday since the bankrupt developer didn't appear to be making any progress. KTLA's Sandra Mitchell reports on Feb. 16, 2024. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/crews-begin-to-surround-dtlas-tagged-towers-with-fencing/

