Crews Use Bulldozer to Fortify Long Beach Shore During High Surf, Large Waves

High surf and big waves threatened beachfront homes in Long Beach, California, on Saturday, December 30, amid storms along the coast.

Video filmed by X user @ericmadridmd shows a wall of sand and a bulldozer being used to fortify the beach area as high surf brings water close to homes on Long Beach Peninsula.

In nearby Ventura County the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory and an emergency evacuation was ordered for people living along the Pacific Coast Highway.

NOAA WRN Ambassadors warned beachgoers of dangers as rough conditions continued on the west coast, reminding visitors to never turn their back to crashing waves, to stay informed of local conditions, and leave plenty of distance when viewing large waves. Credit: @ericmadridmd via Storyful

