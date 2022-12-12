Crews called to 5-alarm fire in downtown Pittsburgh high rise

Crews are responding to a five-alarm fire in a downtown Pittsburgh apartment building.

According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the scene at around 10:30 p.m.

@PghFireFighters are working on a 5 alarm fire in the Roosevelt building on Penn ave. @RichPierceWPXI is on the scene with the latest on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/NN9E04KqZ2 — Steve Pierce (@Steve_WPXI) December 12, 2022

The fire started on an upper floor of the Roosevelt building, which is located in the 600 block of Penn Avenue.

According to a Channel 11 crew on the scene, flames and smoke are no longer visible, but the fire is not considered under control at this time.

An exact number of injuries is not known at this time.

According to a tweet from American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania, a disaster action team was requested to assist officials.

This is a developing story, and Channel 11 has a crew working to learn more. Check back for updates on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

