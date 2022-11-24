Crews called to house fire in Duquesne

Emergency crews were called to a house fire in Duquesne.

According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS units were called to the 600 block of South 5th Street near Crawford Avenue at 8:25 p.m.

A woman in the house at the time of the fire was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Additional details are limited at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

