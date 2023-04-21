Crews called to Lincoln Place home for early morning fire

Crews were called to a Lincoln Place home early Friday for a reported fire.

Police, fire and EMS were dispatched to the 1100 block of McElhinny Avenue around 12:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.

The fire was out when a Channel 11 photographer arrived, but fire crews were still on the scene. Second-story windows appeared to be broken out.

No word yet on what started the fire.

Channel 11′s Jennifer Tomazic has video from the scene and updates from the Breaking News Desk through 7 a.m. on 11 Morning News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man who previously ran for Pittsburgh City Council charged with rape, 11 Investigates confirms Driver hospitalized after school bus crashes into house in West Mifflin 7 men arrested for robbing truckers, rest stop visitors of thousands in cash, jewelry VIDEO: Search for homicide suspect underway after man’s suspicious death in New Castle DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts



