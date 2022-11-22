Crews called to pedestrian crash in Riverside

Police are investigating a vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian in Riverside early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Beatrice Drive on the report of someone being hit by a vehicle just before 2:00 a.m., according to Riverside Police Dispatch.

Video from the scene shows Riverside Police investigating the cross of Beatrice Dr. and Rohrer Boulevard.

Further details have not been given at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.