Crews called to shooting reported at Marathon gas station in Huber Heights

Apr. 15—Police and medics were called Thursday evening to a report of a shooting at a Marathon gas station in Huber Heights.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the gas station at 7851 Old Troy Pike, according to the Huber Heights Police Division.

At least one person was reported shot, and a second person possibly suffered a graze wound, according to initial reports.

We are working to learn more information and will update this report.