Crews called to shooting at Washington Twp. complex

Apr. 18—Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies and medics were called late this morning to a report of a shooting at an apartment at the Arbors of Yankee Vineyards in Washington Twp.

The shooting was reported around 11:15 a.m. at a unit on Yankee Vineyards Drive at the complex off Yankee Street in the township.

Deputies marked a large area off with yellow crime scene tape and were seen looking at several vehicles in the lot.

According to initial reports, the victim was shot in the upper leg. The victim is in stable condition, a sergeant on scene said this afternoon.

We are working to learn more information and will update this report.