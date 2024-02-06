Crews to change turn signal light at Route 147 intersection today

Feb. 6—POINT TOWNSHIP — A contractor, TRA Electric, will change the signal operation of the left turn phase from Ridge Road onto the Route 147 northbound entrance ramp to the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway today. The updated operation will allow left-turn traffic through the intersection more efficiently than previous left-turn operations.

Drivers should expect minor traffic impacts such as lane restrictions and flagging, said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. today, weather permitting.

— RICK DANDES