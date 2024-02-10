Crews clean up after semi truck crash on I-80 southwest of Chicago
A crash involving a semi-truck forced the closure of several lanes of traffic on Interstate 80 near southwest suburban Joliet Friday evening.
A crash involving a semi-truck forced the closure of several lanes of traffic on Interstate 80 near southwest suburban Joliet Friday evening.
A Southwest credit card recently helped me save over $600 in airfare. Here’s how the current Southwest Companion Pass limited-time offer can help you do the same.
For a limited time, you can earn Southwest's Companion Pass with three Southwest Airlines credit cards.
NFL fans will watch "Thursday Night Football" and a playoff game on Amazon Prime.
Also on mega-markdown: a popular cordless vac for more than $170 off, Serta cooling pillows for just $10 a pop and so much more.
Save space and juice up your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at once with this nifty cord-buster.
Join us while we dig under the couch cushions in search of fun news from the 2024 Chicago Auto Show.
Government prosecutors on special counsel Jack Smith’s team file papers asking Judge Aileen Cannon to reconsider her “clear error” in granting a request from lawyers for former President Donald Trump to reveal the identity of certain witnesses in the classified documents case.
Our positional preview series continues for the 2024 fantasy baseball season with the catchers, as Scott Pianowski shares his backstop analysis.
Kluber was a three-time All-Star and threw a no-hitter in 2021 while with the Yankees.
The phrase refers to Big Tech starting to slash some of the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs that were implemented shortly after the murder of George Floyd. Google and Meta have started to defund their DEI programs, and funding to Black founders continues to dip. Lawsuits have been filed targeting DEI programs, forcing companies to now hide their inclusion efforts while billionaires are arguing on X about whether DEI initiatives are discriminatory or not.
Meta doesn't want its new app Threads to become another Twitter, full of heated political debates and the resulting toxicity that entails. In an announcement today, the company detailed how it will approach the recommendation of political content across both Instagram and its sister app, Threads, a competitor to Elon Musk's X. In short, it will no longer push politics on users. Similar to Meta's existing policies on Facebook, Instagram and Threads' recommendation engines now won't proactively suggest political posts to users by default, the company said on Friday.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
With a top speed of 330 miles per hour, the fastest car in the world is the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut. But cars from Bugatti, Rimac, Pininfarina and Tesla are in the discussion.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.
Shares in Nissan Motor tumbled 12% after quarterly earnings undershot expectations and it cut estimates for car sales due to stiff competition in China.
Getaround, a company that helps vehicle owners rent out their cars, trucks and SUVs to other peers, is cutting 30% of its North American workforce as part of a restructuring. The company said in a statement it will restructure its workforce and operations to reduce costs in hopes of extending its cash runway and accelerating "its path to profitability." Getaround wouldn't disclose the number of workers it currently employs in North America or in Europe, where it also operates.
Since Apple launched the Vision Pro last Friday, I’ve been hammering home the importance of immersive content. When Tim Cook unveiled the first Apple Watch alongside the iPhone 6, the product was met with some blank stares. It took Apple a few years to really hone in on fitness as the device’s single biggest driver.
Driver's ed provider Zutobi calculated the most expensive vehicles to own and operate based on insurance and fuel costs, finding that the rugged F-150 Raptor is the most expensive.
From Taylor Swift concerts to Super Bowl parties, the Swelce romance has been great for family bonding.
CalHFA provides several programs to help first-time home buyers pay for down payments and closing costs.