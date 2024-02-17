Crews clear fallen tree from SR 18 roadway

Crews worked with Washington State Patrol troopers to clear a tree from the State Route 18 roadway near Mile Post 25 Friday.

Officials say nobody was injured and no cars were damaged. The tree fell because of the high winds that are currently sweeping across Western Washington.

To learn more about this weekend’s windy forecast, check out KIRO 7′s previous coverage here.

This is EB 18 near MP25. Tree down. Thanks to the contractor, @wsdot and @wastatepatrol troopers the roadway is cleared. No vehicles damaged. pic.twitter.com/N62nYcIDbR — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 17, 2024