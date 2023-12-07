Crews complete work to bury power lines under major North Park road

SAN DIEGO — City and San Diego Gas & Electric crews completed a project earlier this week to move overhead power lines underground that prompted prolonged closures along a major North Park road.

The $2.48 million Howard Avenue Phase II Renovation Project buried power lines along several blocks of Howard Avenue and surrounding roads just off the Interstate 15. On Wednesday, local and SDG&E officials gathered to commemorate the downing of the last standing poles in the area.

The project was one of the dozens currently in the works through San Diego’s Utilities Undergrounding Program, which aims to eliminate all overhead residential power lines in order to create more reliable and resilient utility systems across the city in partnership with SDG&E.

“Undergrounding has been something that the city and San Diego Gas & Electric have been working on for many years,” San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, who represents District 3, told FOX 5. “We have, in fact, undergrounded most of our utility poles … but we still have more to go … so that every neighborhood enjoys the benefits that we see here today.”

To help meet that goal, city officials allocate about $54 million per year to bury at least 15 miles of utility lines underground — efforts that SDG&E officials describe as “no small task” given the extensive coordination and planning it requires.

“We are proud to partner with the city to accelerate the undergrounding of our utilities for the benefit of the families and businesses we collectively serve,” SDG&E Director of Design and project Management Erika Schimmel-Guiles said in a release. “We have more work to do and look forward to our continued partnership with the city.”

Undergrounding power lines has been a focus for California utility companies since the 1960s as a way to beautify major thoroughfares by eliminating bulky poles, as well as enhance electric reliability, roadway safety and risk-mitigation in wildfire prone areas.

To date, about 33% of all 220,590 miles of distribution lines across the state are underground, according to the California Public Utilities Commission.

Locally, San Diego officials say about 1,000 miles of overhead utility lines in San Diego remain to be undergrounded. All are anticipated to be completed within the next 50 years.

With the work to Howard Avenue, city crews were able to underground about 1.3 miles of powerlines in a stretch of North Park, according to city documents. Whitburn says the completed work will benefit about 76 nearby residents and businesses.

Another 0.7 miles of power lines along Howard Avenue in University Heights are also under construction.

The bulk of the funding for both of the Howard Avenue project comes through the CPUC’s Tariff Rule 20 program, allowing ratepayers to foot the bill for a city or county’s undergrounding work in areas that are often used by the general public.

Similar projects in North Park — as well as other neighborhoods in San Diego — are currently underway. A map of all undergrounding projects in the works can be found on the city’s website.

“What you see at this intersection of Howard and Illinois in North Park now is a more beautiful neighborhood,” Whitburn said. “It’s a better environment for everybody here in North Park and we’re really pleased with all the work to get us to today’s point.”

