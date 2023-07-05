Crews continue to search the Wabash River for man who jumped from pedestrian bridge

Lafayette firefighters, West Lafayette police, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office all turned out early Monday, July 3, 2023, to search for a man who was recorded on camera jumping from the John T. Myers Pedestrian Bridge. As of midday Monday, he has not been seen, and dive teams have not found a body, yet.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police plan to continue to look for the man who jumped into the Wabash River from the John T. Myer Pedestrian Bridge about 2:30 a.m. Monday, West Lafayette police Lt. Jon Eager said.

Boats and recovery teams were on the river Tuesday and Wednesday, Eager said Wednesday morning.

"They'll be out there the rest of the week through at least Saturday," Eager said.

The man, whom police said was affiliated with Purdue University, was seen on surveillance video jumping off the pedestrian bridge, and dive teams from Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office and Lafayette Fire Department searched downstream — first in the dark and then throughout Monday morning until about 1 p.m., when they called off the search for that day.

The first West Lafayette police officer on the scene indicated he saw a person in the water, according to police bulletins.

