Crews in Crystal River rescue people stranded in Hurricane Idalia’s floodwaters

Crews are heading out on boats to rescue people from the floodwaters.

Citrus Country deputies have been out since about 11 a.m. for water rescue.

They have several airboats and a large rescue vehicle in the floodwaters, bringing families and pets back.

Deputies have located these families through the call center.

With very detailed communication, officials have relied on specific addresses given by people who call 911, making it easier to find homes.

Hurricane Idalia: Streets of Crystal River, Florida, submerged by floodwaters

Hundreds of people could still be stuck in their homes with no way out.

Officials said there are no reported fatalities.

Channel 9 spoke with a man who was rescued from his home.

“This is my first time going through anything of this sort, so it’s just like what to do next,” Deandre Bellami said.” I’m keeping my mind moving to decide to figure out what to do next.”

See: Hurricane Idalia floods streets in Crystal River

Bellami said everything on his first floor that was on the wall was destroyed.

Deputies have a chopper in the air searching for people.

According to officials, power crews have also been working, as at least 3,300 people have no power.

The sheriff’s office said about 18,000 people live on this side of the county.

