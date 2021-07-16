Crews demolish bridge with aim to reopen Georgia interstate

In this photo released by the Georgia Department of Transportation, the SR 86 bridge is inspected over Interstate 16 in Treutlen County, Ga., Thursday, July 15, 2021. The Interstate is shut down in both directions from Exit 71 to Exit 78 due to a large dump trailer hitting the SR 86 bridge and shifting it nearly six feet. (GDOT via AP)
·1 min read

SOPERTON, Ga. (AP) — Crews have demolished a damaged overpass above a Georgia interstate and are hauling away the debris with the aim of reopening the road soon, authorities said Friday.

In an update, the Georgia Department of Transportation said crews worked through the night to break up the overpass and will remove its remains Friday.

Authorities said they hope to reopen Interstate 16, which connects much of Georgia to its coastline, by next week after a crash knocked the overpass bridge from its support beams. Officials decided the fastest and safest way to reopen I-16 was to destroy the badly damaged overpass.

A short stretch of the interstate was closed in both directions after a tractor-trailer hit the overpass Thursday. Detours have been set up on nearby roads.

“Apparently, the tractor-trailer has a dump bed similar to a dump truck,” said Russell McMurry, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation. “It appears that it was raised, which then struck the bridge.”

The plan is to open one of the westbound lanes — Savannah to Macon — by Sunday and one of the eastbound lanes by Monday, McMurry said.

By late next week, officials hope to have all lanes in both directions reopened.

Interstate 16 is the main route used by many people from metro Atlanta who travel south to Macon and then take it toward Savannah and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. The bridge is about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A boat modified to look like a truck was seen gliding on this Oklahoma lake

    No trucking way is that a boat!

  • Truck crash on Georgia interstate shoves bridge 6 feet out of place

    The Georgia State Patrol says the tractor-trailer towing a dump trailer was heading west when the trailer went into the lift position and hit the overpass that crosses I-16. The accident is similar to one back in 2018 in which a motorist captured some spectacular video of a raised trailer smacking a bridge in Montreal at highway speed.

  • Black man spent months in jail despite video proving he wasn’t at crime scene

    Arthur Jones has sued the Hattiesburg Police Department and the detective who pursued charges against him

  • SC federal judges’ opinion would allow 18-year-olds to legally purchase handguns

    Two 4th Circuit Court of Appeals judges say 18- to 20-year-olds should be able to buy handguns from federally licensed stores, but the opinion triggered a lively response from a dissenting judge.

  • Drivers Watch as Cowboys Wrangle Loose Cows on Alabama Interstate

    Even a dog took part in the chase!

  • Three people found dead inside Kansas City home Thursday night; police investigate

    A concerned family member had not heard from the residents of the house and asked police to check on them.

  • Reuters photographer killed as Afghan forces fight Taliban

    Afghan government forces battled Friday to retake a border crossing with Pakistan from Taliban insurgents, and the Reuters news agency said one of its photographers was killed in the area. The Taliban had overrun the Spin Boldak crossing earlier in the week. On Friday, witnesses on the Pakistan side of the border said they saw intense fighting and reported seeing bodies.

  • Tesla registrations in California surge 85% in second quarter - data

    California registrations for the Model Y, Tesla's electric crossover utility vehicle, jumped more than sevenfold to 13,581, Cross-Sell data showed on Thursday. The focus is now on the company's second-quarter earnings report due on July 26, with investors waiting to gauge if bitcoin's recent fall would hit Tesla's bottom line, due to its exposure to the cryptocurrency's volatility. Total second-quarter vehicle registrations in the 23 states where data was collected stood at 46,926, with Model Y accounting for more than half of the registrations.

  • U.S. Black Hawk helicopter makes emergency landing in downtown Bucharest

    A Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the U.S. military made an emergency landing on a Bucharest street on Thursday, tearing down two public street lights and stopping traffic but making no casualties. The helicopter was part of a group of six which were rehearsing ahead of events to mark Romanian Air Force day and the end of Romanian military presence in Afghanistan on July 20-21. The helicopter signalled it was having technical difficulties, traffic police said.

  • Ants Pick a 'Terrible Place' to Set Up Camp at Texas Zoo

    A staff member at San Antonio Zoo noticed some ants going about their business in exactly the wrong place, video posted on July 15 shows.The video shows lines of ants crawling along a wall, before panning to reveal the clear and present danger in the enclosure: a resident anteater.Watching it all unfold, the zoo wrote, “Oh boy, did these ants pick a TERRIBLE place to set up shop.” Credit: San Antonio Zoo via Storyful

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ incident is so outrageous you almost want to laugh — only you can’t

    By now, you’ve likely seen the latest video(s) of a crazed “Karen” at a Victoria’s Secret store located at a […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ incident is so outrageous you almost want to laugh — only you can’t appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Texas SWAT chief killed and three officers hurt after gunfire erupts during hourslong standoff

    A Texas SWAT commander was killed Thursday and three other officers were wounded after a suspect opened fire on law enforcement and commenced a standoff that lasted over 10 hours.

  • This Insane One-Person eVTOL Is Designed to Lift Off Right From Your Driveway

    Unlike most eVTOLs, the iFly isn't an air taxi, but rather personal transportation that flies to specific locations with the push of a button.

  • Safari Porsche Builds Are All the Rage, But This “Martian” Supercar Stands Out

    Marc Philipp Gemballa has some big shoes to fill and a renowned name to live up to. His late father Uwe Gemballa made the family surname famous through his namesake German tuning company that took perfectly good Porsche sports cars, amped up the power, decked out the interiors and radically transformed the bodies in his […] The post Safari Porsche Builds Are All the Rage, But This “Martian” Supercar Stands Out appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Elon Musk doesn't care if the Cybertruck flops

    Tesla's forthcoming truck "looks like it was made by aliens from the future," Musk admitted when someone compared it to a one-off Hot Wheels toy.

  • 2022 Kia Carnival Hi Limousine is the mogul's minivan

    The Kia Carnival minivan is already notable for its upscale interior, which in top-spec SX Prestige form is decked out with "VIP Lounge" second-row seats that are heated and ventilated, recline as much as a dentist's chair, and feature deployable leg rests. As surfaced by Carscoops, the Carnival Hi Limousine takes the luxury-minivan idea to the next level. Naturally, there are individual reclining rear seats, but the latest Hi Limousine opens up more space for them by ditching the rear bench.

  • Watchdog Knocks FMCSA On CDL Compliance Oversight

    Gaps in how the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration oversees state CDL programs threaten the agency's ability to prevent large truck crashes, a federal watchdog agency warns. A performance audit conducted by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Office of Inspector General (OIG) between November 2019 and May 2021 revealed that a portion of state CDL agencies were not properly transmitting electronic notifications of truck driver convictions, the oversight of which is part of FMCSA's re

  • This New $350 Million Luxury Train Will Change How We Travel

    The G Train promises to be a 1,300-foot locomotive with 18 guest rooms, a gym, spa, and room for movie screenings, among other luxe features

  • First Look: Aston Martin Unveils the Road-Ready 937 HP Valhalla Supercar

    Featuring a custom engine and transmission, the hybrid is expected to begin deliveries in 2023.

  • Bono's 1980 Mercedes-Benz has an interior that will give you vertigo

    Long before he became an environmental activist, U2 lead singer Bono proudly drove around in a stately, V8-powered Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL. While he no longer owns the sedan, it retains the modifications he made shortly after buying it (including a sound system worthy of a night club) and it's looking for a new owner in England. Bono, whose birth name is Paul Hewson, reportedly purchased the 450 SEL to celebrate the release of Boy, U2's debut album.