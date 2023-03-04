Crews demolish South Fulton home months after it was set on fire, killing 4 people

A South Fulton home where four were killed in an October house fire was demolished on Thursday.

Channel 2 Action News cameras were at the home on Oswego Trail when the demolition happened just before 10 a.m.

“We wanted to eliminate the nuisance from the neighborhood and then we also wanted to remove the reminder from the community of what happened here,” police said.

Police said there is still more to this case.

Police said 12 people were inside the home at the time the fire happened in the early hours of October 19th. Police said eight of them made it out alive, but sadly, four did not.

Among them, were a 7-year-old girl and her grandmother.

“I lost my baby mother, my granddaughter, my sister-in-law, and her husband, all perished in the fire,” a family member said.

Fulton county police are now offering a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect.

South Fulton Fire Marshall Donna Dingler said this fire was not accidental.

“Upon investigation of the home, we have determined, that we found no accidental electric event, that could have caused this fire,” Dingler said.

Dingler said they used new technology to help them investigate the incident.

“The 3d technology, allowed us to view, the home in so many ways, that it led us to, look at the fire, the whole house, at the same time,” Dingler said.

If you know anything about this fire or have any information on the suspect, you’re urged to call Fulton County Police. You can remain anonymous.

