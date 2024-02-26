Crews deployed as red flag, fire conditions increase on Texas High Plains

A red flag warning was in effect for the South Plains and Panhandle of Texas and portions of eastern New Mexico as strong winds and dry conditions were creating an elevated fire risk Monday.

And those conditions are expected to continue through Tuesday, when a fire weather watch has already been issued for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

State and local fire crews were at heightened readiness Monday, with Lubbock Fire Rescue deploying crews to help with regional firefighting efforts after Panhandle fire crews already had to battle a large grass fire over the weekend in Moore County.

As of Monday afternoon, Texas A&M Forest Service raised its Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 2 due to an increase in current/expected wildfire activity, according to a statement from the Forest Service.

"Strong westerly winds, record heat and very dry conditions will create critical fire weather conditions for much of the region," reads a statement from the National Weather Service. "Avoid outdoor activities that involve sparks or open flames."

In response to the heightened threat of wildfires across the state and the nation, Lubbock Fire Rescue is among departments that has deployed crews as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS). The decision to mobilize the Lubbock Fire Rescue team is due to the current red flag weather conditions that pose a significant risk across Texas and beyond, according to a news release from LFR. TIFMAS, a joint effort among emergency response agencies in the State of Texas, plays acrucial role in managing and dispatching resources to areas in need during times of elevatedfire danger.Crews will be reporting to Childress for initial attack pre-positioning and are expectedto be on a 2-week deployment.“Texas is in the midst of an extended drying spell, which will persist for about another five days.East Texas is experiencing some of the most significant drying as it has already been 10 dayssince the last significant rainfall," reads a statement form the Texas A&M Forest Service. "On Friday, post-frontal winds of 10-15 mph and return flow on Saturday near 10 mph will contribute to increased wildfire potential for East Texas.Fire environment concerns will abate in West Texas through the weekend before increasing earlynext week. The potential for strong winds will increase Monday and Tuesday as the area observesabove normal temperatures”

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Crews deployed for red flag, fire conditions on Texas High Plains