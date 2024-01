The London Fire Brigade said 20 units were at the scene of an apartment building fire in Wembley on Monday evening, January 29.

Footage by Hazliza Harun shows the scene.

The London Fire Brigade said the fire was brought under control on Monday evening, and that all residents were accounted for.

Around 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines responded to the fire. Credit: Hazliza Harun via Storyful