Crews exhuming “clandestine grave” in search for Ga. man who vanished 34 years ago

Multiple agencies are working Friday to exhume a “clandestine grave” in Haralson County in search of a man who vanished 34 years ago.

Bobby Gerald “Skin” Daniel was last seen leaving his construction job with a family member in the fall of 1988.

On May 10, 2023, the sheriff’s office got a lead that included the possible location of Daniel’s body.

On May 26, officers obtained a search warrant for a property on Daniel Road.

Crews are currently searching the area with ground-penetrating radar and a cadaver dog.

Multiple agencies are involved with the search, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, a K-9 cadaver team, the Piedmont University Forensic Response Team and the University Forensic Response Team.

“This is an over 34-year-old missing person case, that is 34 years of his family not knowing where he was or what happened to him,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams. “We may not be able to give them all the answers they want, but our goal is to be able to give Mr. Bobby Daniel back to his family for a proper burial.”

The sheriff’s office has not said if they have identified any suspects connected to the case or what the motive might have been.

The investigation is ongoing.



