🌱 Crews Investigate Death + Custom Adaptable Home for Veteran

Happy Valentine's Day Durham!

First, today's weather:

Sunny, but chilly. High: 45 Low: 23.

Here are the top stories in Durham today:

Multiple crews responded to investigate a death near Kemp Road. Durham County Sheriff's Office, Durham EMS, Durham hazmat response team, and the Redwood Fire Department were all present to investigate a wooded area. Teams used drones to survey a portion of the area, but Durham's Sheriff's Office and Public Information Specialist AnnMarie Breen stated that it is not a criminal investigation. (CBS17) Homes for our Troops stepped up to build a Durham veteran a new specially adapted custom home. A kickoff event was held to introduce the community to retired marine corporal Derek Sharpe. Sharpe lost his leg at the hip, sustained multiple fractures in his back, and more after stepping on an explosive device in Iraq in 2006. (WRAL) One person was taken to the hospital after a Saturday night shooting in Durham. The incident was reported after 9:00pm on East Lawson Street, and police do not believe the injuries to be life threatening. No other information has been released. (CBS17) North Carolina's Republican lawmakers are preparing to propose legislation that would give parents the ability to opt their children out of local school board mask mandates. House Speaker Tim Moore released a statement on Friday that they will likely propose the legislation after redistricting is wrapped up. This plan follows Thursday's adjustments to COVID-19 guidance for public schools released by Governor Cooper's administration. (WXII12)

From our sponsor:

Today's Durham Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Durham:

Jewelry Making Fun at Edison Johnson Recreation Center (5:30pm-6:30pm)

Trivia at Ponysaurus (6:30pm-8:00pm) and Rookie's Sports Bar (7:00pm-9:00pm)

True Romance presented by Durty Bull Film Club (7:00pm-9:30pm)

Bachelor Watch Party at Bull City Ciderworks (7:30pm-10:30pm)

Adult Game Night at Justin's Restaurant (8:00pm-1:00am)

Story continues

From my notebook:

It's Valentine's Day and Triangle on the Cheap has put together a list of dinner deals in the Triangle.

Durham Community Engagement's monthly series, Our Community Stories is spotlighting the West End on February 25 at noon. (City of Durham Facebook)

Loving the Durham Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at durham-nc@patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Monday. See you all tomorrow morning for another update!

— CJ Fullford

This article originally appeared on the Durham Patch