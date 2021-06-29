Crews find more partial human remains from 1952 Alaska crash

MARK THIESSEN
·3 min read

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — The solemn task of sifting through rocks, twigs and ice to find human remains as small as a fingernail continued this month on a glacier north of Anchorage, nearly 69 years after all 52 members of a military transport flight were killed when the plane slammed into a mountain.

Wreckage from the plane was spotted by the Alaska National Guard in 2012 during a training mission, setting up annual trips by military officials to recover remains of the crew and passengers of the C-124 Globemaster, which was en route from Fort McChord in Washington state to Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage when it crashed in bad weather on Nov. 22, 1952. By the time a search party arrived about two weeks later, the plane was covered by deep snow and couldn't be located.

From previous recovery missions, 43 people on board the flight have been identified using DNA, dental records or fingerprints, officials said Tuesday at a news conference to discuss results of this year’s effort.

Crews on Saturday finished the two-week search at Colony Glacier with the intent of providing closure to more families.

They recovered over 460 bags of remains and nearly 100 bags of personal effects, said Capt. Briana Quintana, lead planner and ground forces commander for the mission. She is with Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations based at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where the remains and artifacts will be returned for analysis.

The remains and personal effects were in good condition, likely due to the glacier, Quintana said.

“They’re being preserved pretty well in the ice,” she said.

Katherine Grosso, a medical legal investigator with the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, said crews working on Colony Glacier, nearly 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Anchorage, have noticed it is "really dynamic, that it changes rapidly, daily.”

“As we participate in this mission from year to year, we find that not only does the pitch of the glacier change, but the type of material that you find on it changes,” she said.

They saw a lot of silt, mud and really small portions of rock, which makes fragments of remains difficult to find, he said.

“It’s required a little bit more of finesse to be able to recover those,” Grosso said. However, "we’re still finding that we’re able to recover quite a bit of material.”

Among the personal items found on the glacier from the wreckage were two playing cards, the seven and queen of spades; a pair of shoes; a 1944 map, apparently of the Anchorage area; and two chess pieces.

These were chosen for display at the news conference because they showed the everyday items that military members on board moving from Washington state to Anchorage would have, and there was no personal identifiers on them, said the deputy planner for the mission, Capt. Lyndi Minott, also stationed at Dover.

Also found was a camera, but there was no film inside. Minott said they found film on the glacier, but it didn’t contain images.

Of all the personal items recovered this year, the camera struck a chord with Minott.

“That’s only because my father takes a lot of photos and loves to document our lives,” she said. “To have a personal effect like that found was an emotional experience.”

Next year will mark the 10th anniversary of the wreckage being spotted at the toe of Colony Glacier, 12 miles (19 kilometers) downhill from where the plane hit Mount Gannett. When asked how long the military will continue to search for remains, Quintana, this year’s mission leader, said that decision would be made by those who outrank her.

“I can say with some confidence that as long as we are finding remains out on the glacier and we have people yet to identify and bring home, we will keep looking,” she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Britain's new tanks will blast missiles off course using bullets

    Britain's new fleet of tanks will blast incoming missiles off course by firing thousands of tiny bullets at them, the MoD has said. Trials of an Israeli-made Active Protection System (APS) are due to start soon as the army upgrades its heavy armour regiments to produce 148 Challenger 3 tanks. The Trophy anti-missile system is designed to recognise incoming enemy rocket-propelled grenades (RPG), guided weapons and other munitions and destroy them before they hit the tank. Colonel Will Waugh, dire

  • ‘Disrespect for our national treasures.’ Hundreds of feet of graffiti found in Arizona

    Rangers were also greeted by a lingering stench of sewage.

  • Tayshia Adams & Colton Underwood Explain After They and More Bachelor Stars Sought COVID Relief Loans

    "Tayshia obtained a PPP Loan that enabled her to hire an employee," a spokesperson says — as the news stirred debate and criticism online

  • 1,100+ people sent to hospitals in Pacific Northwest amid record-breaking heat

    The worst heat wave on record in the Pacific Northwest has resulted in more than 1,100 people going to the hospital for possible heat-related illness as of Tuesday, BuzzFeed reports.Why it matters: Despite reaching an unprecedented peak on Monday, this event is not finished, given continued record-high temperatures in areas further away from the coast. Extreme heat threatens lives, ranking as the nation's top weather-related killer annually, according to the National Weather Service.Get market n

  • Kyle Schwarber hits another leadoff home run to continue scorching hot June

    Nobody can stop Kyle Schwarber right now.

  • England beat Germany as Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane score to reach Euro 2020 quarters

    Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane score as England beat Germany Wembley goes wild as England as England reach quarter-finals England vs Germany player ratings: Raheem Sterling delivers again, Harry Kane struggles despite goal Who do England play next and what is their route to the Euro 2020 final? Sweden vs Ukraine, Euro 2020 live blog: England will play the winner There is a lifetime that has passed since the last time, fine English footballers who have come and gone, a stadium bulldozed into the

  • More weekend travel headaches: Southwest Airlines cancels more than 500 flights, delays 2,500 more

    The airline said it proactively canceled flights ahead of expected summer storms, but rivals have not canceled flights at the same rate.

  • Police recover Greek art heist's stolen Picasso

    A painting by Pablo Picasso, stolen in an art heist from Greece's National Gallery in 2012, has been found again by police in that country -- who have arrested a man who has confessed to the crime.The work is called "Woman's Head" and was donated by Picasso to the gallery in 1949. It was recovered with another painting by Dutch artist Piet Mondrian, called "Mill," from 1905, that was also snatched from the gallery.The suspect in custody led authorities to a forest outside Athens, where police footage shows one of the paintings sealed in a package under some bushes.A third artwork taken from the gallery, a sketch by Italian painter Guglielmo Caccia, is said to have been destroyed.Greece's culture minister says the Picasso is especially important because the Spaniard had dedicated the work to Greece's fight against fascism, and it bore an inscription from the artist about it.The theft from the National Gallery occurred after thieves triggered the alarm system several times to mislead a guard. When the guard eventually turned off the alarm, they broke in and stole it in the early morning.The paintings will be exhibited once again in the institution.

  • Supervisor of childcare centre jailed 23 months for embezzling nearly $80,000

    A woman was jailed for 23 months after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal breach of trust in embezzling two childcare centres.

  • U.S. Commerce chief says Taiwan's TSMC asked for help getting COVID vaccines

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday said she had spoken with the chief executive of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) and that he had asked for help getting access to COVID-19 vaccines. Taiwan said two weeks ago it will allow officials from Taiwan's Foxconn and TSMC to negotiate on its behalf for COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Young activists say 'coward' Biden must fight harder on climate change

    Young climate activists carrying signs reading "Biden, you coward - fight for us" and "No climate, no deal" gathered outside the White House on Monday to protest what they called U.S. President Joe Biden's broken promises and pandering to Republicans. "Biden ran with bold promises for action and climate and we turned out for him," said John Paul Mejia, an 18-year-old student from Miami among hundreds at the Sunrise Movement protest, which featured Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive members of Congress. Mejia's disappointment is being echoed by young climate activists around the country who say Biden's opportunity to fulfill campaign pledges is slipping away as he negotiates with Republicans.

  • North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency KCNA did not elaborate on the nature of the crisis or how it put people at risk. North Korea has not officially confirmed any COVID-19 cases, a position questioned by South Korean and U.S. officials.

  • Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy shares thoughts on NFL’s head coach hiring process

    #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy opened up about being passed over for head coaching jobs.

  • American duo tell Tokyo court they regret helping Ghosn flee Japan

    TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter told a Tokyo court on Tuesday that they regretted helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan, where he faced trial for alleged financial crimes. Flanked by guards, the two men, who were brought into court handcuffed, bowed deeply to the three judges who will decide their sentence, and asked to be allowed to return to the United States to see family. "I deeply regret my actions and sincerely apologise for causing difficulties for the judicial system and for the Japanese people," the older Taylor said in a quavering voice.

  • Washington says it will not 'stand by in the face of horrors' in Tigray

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ethiopia and Eritrea should anticipate further actions from the United States if the announced cessation of hostilities does not lead to improvements in the Tigray region, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday. Robert Godec, acting assistant secretary of state for the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs, said the Biden administration was far advanced in its assessment of whether to call events crimes against humanity, genocide or war crimes. "The administration is in full agreement that horrifying atrocities are being committed in Tigray," he told the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

  • American cities are melting. Somebody tell the infrastructure negotiators.

    Let us hear no more about what is "responsible" from moderate Democrats in Congress

  • Kate Middleton Won't Attend Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling

    Is Kate Middleton avoiding Prince Harry? Find out why the Duchess skipping the outing is very telling regarding the rift between Prince William and Harry.

  • House Democrats want to spend more on weapons procurement than Biden

    House appropriators proposed $1.7 billion more for weapons procurement and $1.6 billion less for development and testing of cutting-edge technologies meant to deter China.

  • Lockdown measures extended in Australia amid COVID-19 outbreak

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian officials extended lockdown and social distancing measures to more of the country on Wednesday, with four major cities already under a hard lockdown in a race to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant. With more than five million residents of greater Sydney under a two-week lockdown until July 9, New South Wales state reported 22 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, all linked to prior infections. That was up slightly from the previous two days, but still below the peak of the current outbreak of 30 new cases reported on Sunday.

  • Trump supporter warns CNN civil war is coming in alarming live segment

    Popular right-wing conspiracy theory is that former president will be back in Oval Office in August