Crews prepare roads, dozens spend snow day sledding on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In the District, crews are working around the clock to keep roads clear, plowing and treating the streets, while residents spent time taking in the long-awaited snow on Monday.

“I think we’re prepared for today,” said Timothy Spriggs, Director of D.C. Public Works.

“With over 200 trucks on the road… the purpose today is to lay a couple layers of salt on the road.”

Spriggs says they’ll be spending the next few hours ensuring all the roads are salted, especially for Tuesday’s icy conditions.

Prince George’s County leaders give back to displaced seniors on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

“So we will be continuously on the road for 12 hours on all the roads but also specifically attention to major areas which we have a high degree of freezing,” he said.

For some new D.C. residents, Monday’s snowfall was a rare occasion.

“I was really surprised. I’m from Austin, Texas. We do not see this a lot,” said Anna Port.

For others, they’ve been waiting for a real snow day.

“Honestly I was really excited because we didn’t have too much snow… So I was waiting for that snow day to make another snowman,” said Brandon Teav.

The snow definitely came as a surprise for some people this morning.

“I opened the blinds and I was like oh my gosh,” said Naomi Marsh.

Many made their way to Capitol Hill to enjoy the winter wonderland.

“It’s an American tradition right, sledding on Capitol Hill,” said Bret Marsh.

“I feel like sledding on Capitol Hill is like a total bucket list item, I’ve never been sledding on snow before so I was like we have to go,” added Jordan Tunnel.

From making snowmen, to snowball fights and of course sledding, many were taking in the long-awaited snowfall.

“With the holiday and everybody off, it’s great to enjoy it,” said Teav.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.