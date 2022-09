Chicago Tribune

Shortly after he was arrested in 2021 on racketeering conspiracy charges, reputed Wicked Town gang leader Donald Lee was asked by a federal agent about the execution-style slayings of a suspected police informant and his girlfriend a few years earlier. The victims, Donald “Don Don” Holmes Jr. and Diane Taylor, had been lured to a West Side alley in 2018 and shot in the back of the head at ...