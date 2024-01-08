Crews rescue New Hampshire dog that fell into an uncovered well 20 feet down during storm

A New Hampshire dog that fell approximately 20 feet down into an uncovered well was rescued by emergency crews on Sunday night, fire officials said.

The large German Shepherd fell into the well in after the lid of the well was displaced by a snow plow as crews were cleaning up during the weekend snowstorm, fire officials said.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, the Plaistow Fire Department responded to assist the Kingston Fire Department with the rescue of a dog that had fallen into a well.

When firefighters arrived, they tried to secure a rope to the animal using a non-entry rescue pole. After a few unsuccessful attempts, a tripod was used to lower a Kingston Fire rescuer into the hole. He was able to successfully retrieve the dog, fire officials said.

“We have been told that the dog is doing well at the vet,” Plaistow Fire officials said in a Facebook post.

Officials warned about monitoring wells and outdoor areas for hazardous conditions, especially during inclement weather.

“Below grade confined space rescues can be extremely dangerous. PFD was able to provide life-safety rope and monitor the space for any deadly gasses,” fire officials said.

“Excellent teamwork by all of the personnel. We work extremely well with our neighboring departments,” Plaistow fire officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

