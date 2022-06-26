29-year-old man drowns at Long Pond in South Yarmouth

A 29-year-old man drowned in Long Pond in South Yarmouth after he disappeared into the water on Saturday, according to police.

Police say the first call for help came in around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they were advised that the swimmer, was last seen approximately 50 yards offshore. Divers from the Yarmouth Fire Department located the man 20-25 minutes later approximately 100 yards offshore.

He was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say the identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and his family during this difficult time,” said Yarmouth Police Department in a Facebook post.

Police are investigating exactly what the man was doing before he went under the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

