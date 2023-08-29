Crews rescue woman, dog 150 feet down Utah’s Mary Jane Canyon after flood swept them away

Search crews rescued a woman and her dog who were caught in a flood and carried more than 150 feet down Mary Jane Canyon in Utah.

The woman, who was not named, was covered in mud “from head to toe” when they found her, Grand County Sheriff's Search and Rescue officials said in a statement on social media Sunday.

Rescue officials said the woman, 38, used her phone to send an emergency satellite SOS message after she was swept down the canyon, which is located near the Utah and Colorado border in Grand County, Utah.

The sheriff’s office received the message, which had her geographical coordinates, around 7:20 p.m., rescue officials said.

A team of hikers searched for the woman near the location of the coordinates while a helicopter team searched the area from above. After the two teams couldn’t find the woman, the helicopter team flew down the canyon and found her and her dog about 2 miles from the coordinates.

Woman said she was carried 150 to 200 feet down the canyon

The woman said she heard the flood coming and hiked up to a sand bank above the creek, but the rising water sent her and her dog into the flood waters and carried them 150 to 200 feet down the canyon where she lost her shoe, rescuers said.

She said she received a text message saying her emergency message didn't send, so she hiked down the canyon barefoot with her dog.

Rescuers said they reached her around 9:25 p.m., and she was uninjured.

