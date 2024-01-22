Crews respond to 2-alarm house fire in Wildwood, New Jersey
A house fire on East Juniper Avenue in Wildwood, New Jersey was elevated to two alarms early Monday morning.
Apple currently produces just two lines of MacBooks, the Air and the Pro -- but there's plenty of variation within just those two options. Here are our top picks based on our testing.
The loan company said in a filing with federal regulators on Monday that it would notify the affected customers of the data breach. LoanDepot did not say what kind of sensitive and personal customer data was stolen. When reached by email, LoanDepot spokesperson Jonathan Fine declined to tell TechCrunch what specific types of customer data was taken.
The S&P 500 is eyeing its next record high as investors find reasons to be upbeat about the economy and tech stocks.
The biggest news stories this morning: NASA loses then reestablishes contact with its Ingenuity Mars helicopter, That time France tried to make decimal time a thing, Apple Vision Pro pre-orders are now open.
Analyst Min-Chi Kuo estimates that Apple sold 160,000 to 180,000 Vision Pro headsets during its first pre-order weekend.
The Bills and Chiefs provided another fantastic game Sunday.
One of football's most controversial rules came into play at a critical juncture of Sunday's Chiefs-Bills game.
In this edition, I’m going to look at a fintech being sold in a fire sale, a group of startup raises, and more! In mid-May, TC’s Manish Singh reported that founders of ZestMoney had resigned from the startup. The Indian fintech, whose ability to underwrite small ticket loans to first-time internet customers, once drew the backing of many high-profile investors, including Goldman Sachs.
NASA says it has lost contact with its Ingenuity helicopter after a flight on Thursday. Ingenuity performed its 72nd flight on January 18 and reached a height of 40 feet, but went silent on its way down. The space is working to reestablish communications.
UFC 297 on Saturday night featured two title bouts and a much anticipated fight between featherweight contenders.
Colon cancer is now one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in men and women under 50 years old. Here’s what to know and when to get screened.
A bankruptcy judge in New York tells Rudy Giuliani he can seek a second trial to contest the $148 million judgment a jury ordered him to pay to two Georgia election workers, but cautions that his request may not be granted.
Plus, score big savings on winter storm essentials and cozy snow-day finds.
Reviewers say they're 'like wearing a heated blanket' and 'best money I've spent on winter clothes.'
"Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." returned with season premieres this week.
Ford revealed on Friday morning that it will transition 1,400 workers off F-150 Lightning production at its Rouge EV production center as EV truck demand continues to wane.
You can currently get this surge protector at Amazon for under $10. Lveteks surge protector accommodates 5 AC outlets, 3 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port.
The biggest news stories this morning: Instagram will start telling night owl teens to close the app and go to sleep, Apple’s Vision Pro won’t have access to YouTube at launch, Take a look at the sharpest image of a black hole yet.
Ford is shuffling truck and SUV production allotments for 2024 to better match customer demand, it says. Result? More Broncos and Rangers, Ford says.
The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf (including the GTI and the R) is getting a round of updates such as design tweaks and an improved interior.