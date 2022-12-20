Crews respond to 2 car fires overnight in Pittsburgh

Two car fires were reported overnight in Pittsburgh.

The first was reported before 1 a.m. in the area of Reed and Elmore streets in the city’s Terrace Village neighborhood. A 911 dispatcher said no injuries were reported.

The second was reported just before 2 a.m. a short distance away in the 1500 block of Wylie Avenue in the city’s Crawford Roberts neighborhood. No injuries were reported in that fire.

There is no indication from officials that the fires were related. No other details were provided.

