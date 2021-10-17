Crews respond for 2 shooting victims in Leesport

Oct. 17—Crews were dispatched Saturday shortly after 7:30 p.m. to the first block of Centre Avenue in Leesport for what the DA called a domestic-related shooting.

Upon arrival, two shootings victims were discovered, according to emergency radio traffic.

Both were described as having serious injuries. A short time later, medics on the scene called for the coroner, according to emergency reports.

Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams said late Saturday that the shooting was domestic related. A woman was found dead and a man was taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, he said.