Police: Security guard shoots, kills armed robbery suspect at Dayton AutoZone

Dayton homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that took place during an armed robbery Sunday evening.

Montgomery County dispatch told us that crews received a call saying that a man wearing a mask with a gun was robbing an AutoZone Auto Parts on West Third Street.

An initial investigation indicated that a male suspect entered the AutoZone and fired one round of ammunition into the ceiling, according to Dayton Police Lt. Steve Bauer. During the robbery, the suspect threatened a worker with a gun.

An armed security officer working at the store confronted and shot the suspect.

Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed they were called to the scene. Police said the suspect died from his injuries.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

