Crews respond to Braddock Hills fire

Crews are at the scene of a fire in Braddock Hills this morning.

Officials said fire, police and EMS were called to the 3000 block of Locust Street. The call came in around 6:10 a.m.

A Channel 11 photographer at the scene captured a large response from multiple fire units at the Brinton Towers apartment complex.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Police searching for missing man last seen in Forward Township ‘Alexa, thank my driver’: Amazon promotion ends less than 48 hours after beginning Police: Woman found deceased with possible gunshot wound inside Pittsburgh home VIDEO:Police: Man accused of previous burglaries charged after Squirrel Hill home burglarized DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts